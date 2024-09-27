Friday Night Area Football Results 9/27/2024

Ell-Saline 46 , Canton-Galva 0 (Final at Half)
Rural Vista 56 , Wakefield 6
Sylvan-Lucas 60 , Mankato-Rock Hills 12 (Final 3rd Q)
Great Bend 61 , Wichita North 7
Southeast of Saline 40 , Kingman 6
Ellsworth 48 , Lyons 7
Little River 58 , Goessel 0
Derby 59 , Maize 7
Andover 35 , Arkansas City 7
Hillsboro 27 , Halstead 0
Norton 35 , Minneapolis 14
Moundridge 76 , Herington 6
Pike Valley 50 , Waverly 30
Valley Heights 32 , Sacred Heart 16
Rock Creek 42 , Abilene 6
Manhattan 52 , Junction city 0
Clay Center 42 , Chapman 26
Hoisington 53 , Southwestern Heights 6
Lincoln 50 , Washington County 0
Republic County 18 , Bennington 14
Wichita Trinity 55 , Smoky Valley 44
Inman 30 , Whitewater-Remington 26
McPherson 29 , Winfield 23 (Final OT)
Osborne 54 , Beloit St. John’s Tipton 0
Goddard-Eisenhower 51 , Salina Central 28
Council Grove 34 , Riley County 13
Goddard 41 , Newton 7
Central Plains 52 , Solomon 6
Hutchinson 47 , Salina South 0
Andover Central 24 , Valley Center 0
Maize South 51 , Haysville-Campus 13
Marysville 24 , Concordia 0
Beloit 27 , Phillipsburg 6