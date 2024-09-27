Friday Night Area Football Results 9/27/2024

By KSAL Staff September 27, 2024

Ell-Saline 46 , Canton-Galva 0 (Final at Half)

Rural Vista 56 , Wakefield 6

Sylvan-Lucas 60 , Mankato-Rock Hills 12 (Final 3rd Q)

Great Bend 61 , Wichita North 7

Southeast of Saline 40 , Kingman 6

Ellsworth 48 , Lyons 7

Little River 58 , Goessel 0

Derby 59 , Maize 7

Andover 35 , Arkansas City 7

Hillsboro 27 , Halstead 0

Norton 35 , Minneapolis 14

Moundridge 76 , Herington 6

Pike Valley 50 , Waverly 30

Valley Heights 32 , Sacred Heart 16

Rock Creek 42 , Abilene 6

Manhattan 52 , Junction city 0

Clay Center 42 , Chapman 26

Hoisington 53 , Southwestern Heights 6

Lincoln 50 , Washington County 0

Republic County 18 , Bennington 14

Wichita Trinity 55 , Smoky Valley 44

Inman 30 , Whitewater-Remington 26

McPherson 29 , Winfield 23 (Final OT)

Osborne 54 , Beloit St. John’s Tipton 0

Goddard-Eisenhower 51 , Salina Central 28

Council Grove 34 , Riley County 13

Goddard 41 , Newton 7

Central Plains 52 , Solomon 6

Hutchinson 47 , Salina South 0

Andover Central 24 , Valley Center 0

Maize South 51 , Haysville-Campus 13

Marysville 24 , Concordia 0

Beloit 27 , Phillipsburg 6