Friday Night Area Football Results

By KSAL Staff September 20, 2024

Salina Central 48 , Haysville-Campus 0

Abilene 37 , Concordia 7

Derby 59 , Salina South 7

Goddard 14 , Andover 13

Frankfort 76 , Solomon 0

Ellsworth 26 , Minneapolis 21

Ell Saline 52 , Norwich 6

Great Bend 43 , Buhler 26

Halstead 38 , Nickerson 0

Scott City 29 , Hoisington 7

Little River 32 , Centre-Lost Springs 0

Manhattan 34 , Hays 30

Mankato-Rock Hills 68 , Pike Valley 22

Lyons 21 , Republic County 20

Sedgwick 47 , Herington 0

Chanute 27 , McPherson 14

Council Grove 46 , Cair Paravel 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 28 , Blue Valley 16

Marysville 22 , Wamego 20

St. Mary’s 42 , Jefferson West 0

Sterling 21 , Inman 20

Lincoln 52 , Beloit-St. Johns Tipton 6

Marion 46 , Bennington 8

Hesston 27 , Hillsboro 12

Riley County 28 , Chapman 22

Goddard-Eisenhower 49 , Newton 7

Wichita Northwest 43 , Junction City 30

Haven 42 , Smoky Valley 16

Maize South 10 , Valley Center 7