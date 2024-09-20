Friday Night Area Football Results

Salina Central 48 , Haysville-Campus 0
Abilene 37 , Concordia 7
Derby 59 , Salina South 7
Goddard 14 , Andover 13
Frankfort 76 , Solomon 0
Ellsworth 26 , Minneapolis 21
Ell Saline 52 , Norwich 6
Great Bend 43 , Buhler 26
Halstead 38 , Nickerson 0
Scott City 29 , Hoisington 7
Little River 32 , Centre-Lost Springs 0
Manhattan 34 , Hays 30
Mankato-Rock Hills 68 , Pike Valley 22
Lyons 21 , Republic County 20
Sedgwick 47 , Herington 0
Chanute 27 , McPherson 14
Council Grove 46 , Cair Paravel 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 28 , Blue Valley 16
Marysville 22 , Wamego 20
St. Mary’s 42 , Jefferson West 0
Sterling 21 , Inman 20
Lincoln 52 , Beloit-St. Johns Tipton 6
Marion 46 , Bennington 8
Hesston 27 , Hillsboro 12
Riley County 28 , Chapman 22
Goddard-Eisenhower 49 , Newton 7
Wichita Northwest 43 , Junction City 30
Haven 42 , Smoky Valley 16
Maize South 10 , Valley Center 7