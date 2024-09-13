Friday Night Area Football Results

By KSAL Staff September 13, 2024

Ark City 31 , Salina Central 30

Maize South 55 , Salina South 22

Ell-Saline 38 , Osborne 20

Southeast of Saline 22 , Clay Center 20

Plainville 34 , Sacred Heart 6

Ellsworth 45 , Republic County 14

Minneapolis 26 , Lyons 7

Whitewater-Remington 61 , Bennington 22

Lincoln 64 , Pike Valley 12

Abilene 42 , Chapman 8

McPherson 28 , Towanda-Circle 14

Great Bend 26 , Olathe South 14

Smoky Valley 43 , Belle Plaine 0

Manhattan 38 , Lawrence Free State 28

Frontenac 26 , St Mary’s Colgan 0

Cheney 40 , Kingman 8

Little River 58 , Rural Vista 12

Hutchinson 13 , Valley Center 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 28 , St. James Academy 7

Monkato-Rock Hills 66 , Thunder Ridge 16

Blue Valley 34 , Washburn Rural 7

Goddard-Eisenhower 32 , Goddard 21

Olathe East 21 , Dodge City 7

Wamego 20 , Rock Creek 0

Spring Hill 18 , Tonganoxie 14

Burlingame 60 , Waverly 12

St. Mary’s 24 , Rossville 19

Shawnee Mission South 33 , Pittsburg 15

Andale 56 , Wellington 48

Hillsboro 35 , Larned 8

Osage City 54 , Cair Paravel 20