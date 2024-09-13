Friday Night Area Football Results

Ark City 31 , Salina Central 30
Maize South 55 , Salina South 22
Ell-Saline 38 , Osborne 20
Southeast of Saline 22 , Clay Center 20
Plainville 34 , Sacred Heart 6
Ellsworth 45 , Republic County 14
Minneapolis 26 , Lyons 7
Whitewater-Remington 61 , Bennington 22
Lincoln 64 , Pike Valley 12
Abilene 42 , Chapman 8
McPherson 28 , Towanda-Circle 14
Great Bend 26 , Olathe South 14
Smoky Valley 43 , Belle Plaine 0
Manhattan 38 , Lawrence Free State 28
Frontenac 26 , St Mary’s Colgan 0
Cheney 40 , Kingman 8
Little River 58 , Rural Vista 12
Hutchinson 13 , Valley Center 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 28 , St. James Academy 7
Monkato-Rock Hills 66 , Thunder Ridge 16
Blue Valley 34 , Washburn Rural 7
Goddard-Eisenhower 32 , Goddard 21
Olathe East 21 , Dodge City 7
Wamego 20 , Rock Creek 0
Spring Hill 18 , Tonganoxie 14
Burlingame 60 , Waverly 12
St. Mary’s 24 , Rossville 19
Shawnee Mission South 33 , Pittsburg 15
Andale 56 , Wellington 48
Hillsboro 35 , Larned 8
Osage City 54 , Cair Paravel 20