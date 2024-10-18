Friday Night Area Football Results 10/18/2024

By KSAL Staff October 18, 2024

Salina South 42 , Haysville-Campus 23

Andover 21 , Salina Central 14

Ell-Saline 58 , Goessel 8 (Final at Half)

Abilene 38 , El Dorado 7

Sacred Heart 22 , Herington 16

Marysville 50 , Chapman 8

Southeast of Saline 38 , Halstead 15

Beloit 20 , Ellsworth 7

Derby 51 , Maize South 7

Hutchinson 56 , Newton 0

Axtell 58 , Hanover 12

Manhattan 52 , Topeka 0

Hoisington 35 , Larned 8

St. Mary’s 22 , Council Grove 6

Goddard 43 , Arkansas City 7

Great Bend 21 , Hays 0

Rock Creek 42 , Concordia 0

Andover Central 27 , Goddard-Eisenhower 26

Hillsboro 32 , Lyons 0

Conway Springs 34 , Ellinwood 21

McPherson 32 , Augusta 0

Lincoln 46 , Sylvan-Lucas 22

Phillipsburg 50 , Norton 21

Sterling 55 , South Sumner County 18

Clifton Clyde 56 , Mankato-Rock Hills 8

Minneapolis 35 , Russell 15

Central Plains 68 , Little River 44

Hesston 28 , Riley County 0

Valley Heights 51 , Republic County 6

Moundridge 41 , Sedgwick 40

Solomon 38 , Canton-Galva 36

Clay Center 28 , Wamego 12

Junction City 17 , Washburn Rural 0

Maize 37 , Valley Center 7

 