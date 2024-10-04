Friday Night Area Football Results 10/04/2024

By KSAL Staff October 4, 2024

Sedgwick 39 , Sacred Heart 7

Conway Springs 35 , Trinity Catholic 0

Ellsworth 14 , Hillsboro 6

Manhattan 59 , Emporia 0

Hesston 48 , Smoky Valley 6

Ell-Saline 45 , Solomon 0

Moundridge 41 , Remington 8

Southeast of Saline 66 , Lyons 0

Axtell 50 , Wakefield 0

Phillipsburg 34 , Russell 7

Little River 66 , Canton-Galva 6

Norton 14 , Beloit 7

Rock Creek 21 , Clay Center 0

Valley Center 43 , Bennington 6

Marysville 22 , Abilene 20 (Final OT)

Hoxie 45 , Oberlin 12

Goddard 22 , Andover Central 16

Valley Center 21 , Salina South 0

Great Bend 28 , Dodge City 14

Minneapolis 28 , Halstead 21

Derby 36 , Hutchinson 3

Cheney 47 , Hoisington 18

Osage City 26 , Council Grove 20

Cunningham 50 , Otis-Bison 0

Republic County 21 , Herington 8

Salina Central 57 , Newton 7

Lincoln 74 , Mankato Rock-Hills 24

Wichita Collegiate 42 , Pratt 12

McPherson 35 , Rose Hill 26

St. Thomas Aquinas 28 , Bishop Miege 24

Concordia 42 , Chapman 22

 