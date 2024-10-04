Friday Night Area Football Results 10/04/2024

Sedgwick 39 , Sacred Heart 7
Conway Springs 35 , Trinity Catholic 0
Ellsworth 14 , Hillsboro 6
Manhattan 59 , Emporia 0
Hesston 48 , Smoky Valley 6
Ell-Saline 45 , Solomon 0
Moundridge 41 , Remington 8
Southeast of Saline 66 , Lyons 0
Axtell 50 , Wakefield 0
Phillipsburg 34 , Russell 7
Little River 66 , Canton-Galva 6
Norton 14 , Beloit 7
Rock Creek 21 , Clay Center 0
Valley Center 43 , Bennington 6
Marysville 22 , Abilene 20 (Final OT)
Hoxie 45 , Oberlin 12
Goddard 22 , Andover Central 16
Valley Center 21 , Salina South 0
Great Bend 28 , Dodge City 14
Minneapolis 28 , Halstead 21
Derby 36 , Hutchinson 3
Cheney 47 , Hoisington 18
Osage City 26 , Council Grove 20
Cunningham 50 , Otis-Bison 0
Republic County 21 , Herington 8
Salina Central 57 , Newton 7
Lincoln 74 , Mankato Rock-Hills 24
Wichita Collegiate 42 , Pratt 12
McPherson 35 , Rose Hill 26
St. Thomas Aquinas 28 , Bishop Miege 24
Concordia 42 , Chapman 22