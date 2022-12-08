Friday Match-A-Thon Campaign

Area children in need of a mentor will benefit from a couple of Salina organizations who are partnering for a one-day fund raising effort.

Meridian Media radio stations including Y 93.7 Today’s Country, FM 104.9, News Radio 1150 KSAL, and AM 1560 KABI The General, have teamed up with 24/7 Travel Stores and Citywide Storage to again support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina for the second annual Match-A-Thon.

This one day event is to raise critical funding for BBBS mentoring programs and allow listeners to hear stories of inspiration, courage, growth and healing through the power of mentoring.

The Match-A-Thon will be live on Friday. The goal of the Match-A-Thon campaign is to raise $10,000 to support the work Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina is doing and to bring awareness to 80 children currently waiting to be matched with a mentor.

24/7 Travel Stores and Citywide Storage will match every donation, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000 during the day long event. Donations can be made by visiting www.bbbssalina.org/give through a one time gift or through monthly giving as a Match Maker.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina monthly giving program, called MatchMakers, helps to reliably plan for match making by taking children off the wait list and pairing them with a supportive mentor. Monthly giving is an easy, secure and effective way to give. Your ongoing support helps to transform our community and the lives of children Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina serves.

“The Match-A-Thon raises vital dollars to balance our year end budget, which allows Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina mentoring programs to serve more at-risk youth and increase our agencies effectiveness in our community”, says, Amanda Otto, CEO, BBBS of Salina. “As a relevant community solution, our agency is thankful for the opportunity to bring the Match-A-Thon back this year, in support of BBBS’ mission, due to the continued support from 24/7 Travel Stores, Citywide Storage and Meridian Media.”

Donations can be made by visiting www.bbbssalina.org/give , by texting the word SALINA to 50155 or calling 785-825-5509.

_ _ _

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina

Since 1968, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. As a donor and volunteer supported mentoring organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 5 through 17, throughout Saline County. We develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people. Through partnerships with local schools, businesses, parents and guardians, volunteers, and others in the community, we are accountable for each child in our program achieving extremely important qualities: increased confidence, improved social skills, avoidance of risky behaviors, and academic success.