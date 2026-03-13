Friday Fire Quickly Contained

A wildfire that blackened about 100 acres in rural Saline County did not cause any significant damage.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Friday morning at 1:39 deputies and Rural Fire District 1 were dispatched to the area of Assaria and Niles Road in reference to a grass fire.

The fire started at the top of a utility pole in the 5700 block of Assaria Rd owned by DS&O Electric who responded and secured the pole and power lines. RFD 1 had the fire under control awithin an hour.

Approximately 100 acres of CRP grass were burnt with no financial loss.