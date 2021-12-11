Friday Ceremony Honors KWU Fall Grads

Kansas Wesleyan honored 44 graduates during its annual Fall Graduation Recognition Ceremony, held Friday night in Mabee Arena.

According to the school, Jan Shirk ’17, long-time executive assistant to the president, delivered the evening’s keynote address.

“These graduates have encountered more than most during their university experience,” said Dr. Damon Kraft, KWU provost. “Yes, they have experienced the upheaval and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, but their experience has been more than that. They have been musicians and athletes. Performers and students. Workers and teachers. These graduates, during their time at KWU, have been wonderful examples of the Power of AND. We congratulate them on completing their degrees, and welcome them to the Coyote alumni family.”

The following is a list of the 44 graduates:

Samuel Albrecht (Lufkin, Texas)

Takota Anderson (Ellsworth, Kan.)

Ethan Badders (Salina, Kan.)

Anthony Bargas, Jr. (Pittsburg, Calif.)

Daisy Bingham (Huntington Beach, Calif.)

Dylan Blackhart (North Platte, Neb.)

Jacob Brown (Riverside, Calif.)

Kathleen Burrows (Topeka, Kan.)

Jeffrey Cochran (Des Moines, Wash.)

Camyrn Coffelt (Shawnee Mission, Kan.)

Nigel Davis (Playa Vista, Calif.)

Lauren Flowers (Overland Park, Kan.)

Freddie Garcia (Palmdale, Calif.)

TreVon Gibson (Antioch, Calif.)

Kirian Greer (Schertz, Texas)

Ronald Griffin III (Stinnett, Texas)

Steven Harvey, Jr. (Oakland, Calif.)

Dylan Heck (Cheney, Kan.)

Cameron Hunter (Salina, Kan.)

Eren Jenkins (Chicago, Ill.)

Tyler Kepple (Halstead, Kan.)

Shaquelle Lewis (Saint Catherine, Jamaica)

Bryer Livermore (Garden City, Kan.)

Sebastian Luna (Edinburg, Texas)

Callie Masar (Penrose, Colo.)

Brianna McGinnis (Tucson, Ariz.)

Rebekah Morris (Coffeyville, Kan.)

Maddison Nowlin (Salina, Kan.)

Austin Nuessle (Fountain Hills, Ariz.)

Mariam Oubaid (Berryton, Kan.)

Christopher Parker (Salina, Kan.)

Ashley Quintanilla (Bakersfield, Calif.)

Brenna Rich (Mission Viejo, Calif.)

Michelle Rodriguez (Moorpark, Calif.)

Pedro Rodriguez (Moorpark, Calif.)

John Sandoval (Whittier, Calif.)

Kaden Sitzman (McCook, Neb.)

Timothy Storms (Nampa, Idaho)

Justin Sullivan (Salina, Kan.)

Kiana Turner (Quapaw, Okla.)

Dylan VanBoxel (Green Bay, Wisc.)

Jessica Vegely (Mariposa, Calif.)

Stefany Wilson (Salina, Kan.)

Malik Young (Los Angeles, Calif.)