Freshman Quarterbacks Highlight Big 12 Football Week 7 Awards

Freshman quarterbacks Josh Hoover of TCU (co-offensive) and Avery Johnson of Kansas State (newcomer) were joined by Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II (co-offensive), K-State’s Kobe Savage (defensive) and Iowa State’s Chase Contreraz (special teams) as Big 12 football award winners for Week 7. Savage and Contreraz picked up their second career honor.



Gordon set career-highs in rushes (29), rushing yards (168), receptions (6), receiving yards (116), longest reception (50) and all-purpose yards (284) in Oklahoma State’s 39-32 comeback win over No. 23 Kansas. No other FBS player in the past seven seasons and only five since 2000 have reached Gordon’s rushing and receiving totals in the same game. He scored two touchdowns on 35 offensive touches and his offensive yardage accounted for 51.3% of the Cowboys’ production in the game. With the performance, Gordon became the only player in the FBS this season and the first OSU player since 1989 (Gerald Hudson vs. Kansas) to record more than 100 rushing and receiving yards in a single game.



In his first collegiate start, Hoover completed 37-of-58 passes for 439 yards and four touchdowns in TCU’s 44-11 win over BYU. The 439 passing yards are the 10th-best total in a game nationally this season. The four TD passes were the most by a Horned Frog in his first start since Casey Pachall’s four at Baylor in 2011. It is also the most by a Horned Frog against an FBS opponent since Max Duggan’s four at Oklahoma in 2021. The 37 completions and 58 attempts by Hoover were the most in a game by a TCU quarterback since Pachall was 40-of-58 passing against West Virginia in 2013. He is the first Power Five QB with 400 passing yards and four scores in his first career start since 2019 and the first Big 12 signal caller to achieve the feat since 2014. The business pre-major student added a 26-yard run on his lone carry.



Savage compiled seven tackles and two interceptions in K-State’s 38-21 victory at Texas Tech. He was the first Wildcat with a multi-interception game since 2018 and the first K-State safety to do so since 2014. The communications study major led a defense that held Tech running back Tahj Brooks under 100 yards for the first time in four games.



Johnson scored five touchdowns in K-State’s win over the Red Raiders to tie for the second-most in a game in Big 12 history and set the Conference record for rushing TDs in a game by a freshman quarterback. Johnson also tied the K-State single-game rushing TD record and compiled the most rushing TDs in a game nationally by a freshman QB since at least 1995 in just his third career game. The business student rushed 13 times for 90 yards while going 8-of-9 through the air for 77 yards.



Contreraz finished with 11 points, making 3-of-3 field goals and both extra points he attempted to help Iowa State to a 30-10 win at Cincinnati. He also executed a fake field goal, rushing six yards for a first down that ultimately resulted in a touchdown for the Cyclones five plays later. Contreraz is now a perfect 17-for-17 on extra points and has made his last five field goal attempts while working on a master’s degree in family consumer sciences.



