Free Training Offered For Parents, Community Members

Salina Public Schools and Saline County are partnering to offer a free training program designed to help parents and community members create a safe, connected, and problem-solving home or school environment.

According to USD 305, this ten-week E-Learning course is facilitated by a Salina Public Schools professional and will provide participants with the tools to turn everyday situations into learning opportunities for both children and adults.

The program focuses on the power of self-discipline and provides an array of behavior management strategies that anyone can use to transform ordinary situations into growth experiences. Participants will learn how to create settings that allow both adults and children to function in their best brain state, fostering a positive and engaging atmosphere for all.

“We are excited to offer this free training program to our community,” said Salina Public Schools Superintendent, Linn Exline. “We believe that this program will help our parents and educators create positive and supportive learning environments for our students.”

The training program is offered in two sessions, with the same content in each session. The sessions are as follows:

Mondays, 5:30-7:30 p.m., January 22 – April 8

Saturdays, 9-11:00 a.m., January 27 – March 30

If you are interested in participating in this free training or need more information, please feel free to contact Jody at [email protected].