Free Thanksgiving Meal To Go Planned

Todd PittengerNovember 15, 2022

The holiday season is here, and the Salina Salvation Army is preparing and adjusting its programs to continue to safely serve those in need.

According to the agency, they will be hosting their annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner, along with G.L. Huyett, Applebees, and The Salina Country Club. Again this year for the safety of those participating, the dinners will be drive thru pick up only and available at The Salvation Army Community Center at 1137 N. Santa Fe.

Traditional Thanksgiving dinners will be available for drive thru pick up at the South entrance 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm on Thanksgiving Day.

Limit will be four dinners per car.

Deliveries for shut in individuals will be available and must be called in by 3:00 pm on Wed. Nov. 23.   785-823-2251.

 

 

Video form last year’s event.

