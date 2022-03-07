Free Tests to Detect Cancer

Salina, KS

Jeff GarretsonMarch 7, 2022

Early detection is the key to surviving colorectal cancer and that’s why the Tammy Walker Cancer Center is making free screening tests available in March.

Daniel Craig Cancer Outreach Coordinator at Tammy Walker Cancer Center tells KSAL News that 800 free colorectal cancer screening tests are being made available to anyone age 45 to 75 who have not had a recent colonoscopy. The advanced fecal blood test that requires only one sample and has no food or drug restrictions and is a test that is done once a year. The tests can be picked up at all Salina and Lindsborg pharmacies.

Statistics show colorectal cancer is the third-most common cancer found in both men and women. Craig says fortunately colorectal cancer found early is often highly curable.

The kits can be picked up at all Salina and Lindsborg pharmacies while supplies last.
The screening uses an advanced fecal blood test that requires only one sample and has
no food or drug restrictions.

The samples can then be mailed to the Tammy Walker Cancer Center for lab analysis via a pre-paid postage envelope provided. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on entry at the Cancer Center, officials ask that all tests be returned by mail.

Results of the test will be returned to both the patient and their primary care physician. Participants in the
screening should return their samples for analysis by May 30.

