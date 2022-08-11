Free ‘Teaching 101’ Video Series Available For New Teachers

Teacher shortages are making headlines across the country. In its ongoing response to this statewide and nationwide crisis, the Kansas State University College of Education has created a set of free resources for new school employees leading classrooms without a degree in education.

“Teaching 101” is a series of 10 short videos of K-State alumni — many of whom are celebrated as Kansas Teachers of the Year — to offer advice on topics such as building a positive classroom culture, creating lesson plans, assessment, special education and more. The “Teaching 101” series, along with the college’s free educational documentaries, are available on the College of Education website.

Debbie Mercer, dean of the College of Education, said new employees quickly discover teaching is far more challenging than it appears.

“Teachers make teaching look easy because of their formal education and rigorous clinical experience,” Mercer said. “Career changers need tools to help navigate the complex terrain of the classrooms they are leading. Our goal is to produce trusted, reliable information from some of the best voices in our profession to support their success.”

Mercer said one of the college’s top priorities has been removing every barrier to earning a degree in education from Kansas State University. Accessibility was a common issue, so the college created online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in elementary education and select secondary education content areas that allow future teachers to complete their clinical experience in their local area.

Designed specifically for career changers, the college’s one-year master’s degree, the Master of Arts in teaching program , is the most-awarded graduate degree at K-State and has students from around the nation enrolled. This program can be completed in one year — classes begin in May — or in 18 months with the newly announced residency program that allows graduate students to continue working while they earn their master’s degree.