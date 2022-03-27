Free Tax Help Available

Volunteers working at Salina’s free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program are ready to help those who have not yet done so file their taxes.

According to the organization, the free quality tax preparation from IRS-certified preparers is available for individuals and families earning up to $56,000 annually at VITA.

Get all your tax papers together and drop them off at VITA by April 7. “You can bring your papers in a shoebox, a grocery sack, or a recycled holiday gift bag,” said Mary Chegwidden, VITA Intake Volunteer.

“Our program allows people to come in during times that fit their schedule. We have morning, afternoon, evening, and Saturday hours available for drop-off and pick-up,” said Phil Bowman, VITA Quality Review Volunteer.

The program’s objective is to help eligible taxpayers file their taxes and receive their refunds to improve their financial stability, one of the focus areas of the Salina Area United Way.

“Stimulus payments and child tax credits are two of the most common income questions this year, and our IRS-Certified Volunteers are here to answer questions for tax filers,” said Brenda Gutierrez, Salina Area United Way.

The Salina Area United Way provides free income tax preparation through the VITA Program to assist individuals and families earning $56,000 or less. The Salina VITA program’s last day to drop-off is April 7, 2022. Drop-off hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The VITA location is the Salina Area United Way office, 113 N. 7th Street. More information about the free tax service is available by phoning (785) 827-1312.

The VITA program, created in 1969, assists underserved communities, such as low- and moderate-income individuals and limited English proficient taxpayers. VITA provides free federal and state tax return preparation and electronic filing. The IRS provides tax law training, certification, and oversight.