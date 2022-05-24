Free Summer Meals to Begin

Salina’s free summer meal program is set to begin. Gear up for summer days by starting with a free, nutritious breakfast, then come back again for lunch.

According to USD 305, free meals are for all children ages one through eighteen, with no signup, eligibility or paperwork required. Adults are welcome to eat breakfast for $3.00 and lunch for $5.00.

Lunchtime activities, 12:30-1:00 p.m., are provided by Salina Public Schools and the Salina Educators. Book giveaways are courtesy of Salina Area United Way.

Visit www.usd305.com and click on the Summer Food Program link to view menus, activities and other information.

The Summer Food Program will operate May 31 – July 1, closed June 20.

Breakfast will be served 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. only at

Central High School, 650 E. Crawford St.

South High School, 730 E. Magnolia St.

Cottonwood Elementary School, 215 S. Phillips St.

Sunset Elementary School, 1510 W. Republic St.

Lunch will be served: