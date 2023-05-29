Free Summer Meals Begin Tuesday

Salina’s free summer meal program begins Tuesday.

According to USD 305, you can gear up for summer days by starting with a free, nutritious breakfast, then come back again for lunch.

Free meals are for all children ages one through eighteen, with no signup, eligibility or paperwork required. Adults are welcome to eat breakfast for $3.00 and lunch for $5.00. .

Breakfast will be served 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. only at:

Central High School, 650 E. Crawford St. South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Rd. Cottonwood Elementary School, 215 S. Phillips Ave. Sunset Elementary School, 1510 W. Republic Ave.

Lunch will be served:

Central High School, 650 E. Crawford St. 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Rd. 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Cottonwood Elementary School, 215 S. Phillips Ave. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Schilling Elementary School, 3121 Canterbury Dr. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Sunset Elementary School, 1510 W. Republic Ave. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th St. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Visit www.usd305.com and click on the Summer Food Program banner to view menus, activities and other information

The Summer Food Program will operate May 30 – June 30, closed June 19.

Lunchtime activities, 12:30-1:00 p.m., are provided by the Salina Educators. Book giveaways are courtesy of Salina Area United Way.