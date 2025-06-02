Free Summer Meals Begin Monday

Salina USD 305’s free summer meal program begins this week. Children can gear up for summer days by starting with a free, nutritious breakfast, then return for lunch.

Free meals are for all children ages one through eighteen, with no signup, eligibility or paperwork required. Adults are welcome to eat breakfast for $3.25 and lunch for $5.25. Visit www.usd305.com and click on the Summer Food Program banner to view menus, activities and other information.

The Summer Food Program will operate June 2 – July 2, closed June 19.

Breakfast will be served 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. only at:

● Central High School, 650 E. Crawford St.

● Heusner Elementary, 1300 Norton St.

● Schilling Elementary, 3121 Canterbury Dr.

Lunch will be served:

● Central High School, 650 E. Crawford St. 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

● Schilling Elementary School, 3121 Canterbury Dr. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

● Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th St. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

● Heartland Early Education, 700 Jupiter Ave. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

● Heusner Elementary School, 1300 Norton St. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Lunchtime activities, at 12:15 p.m., are provided by the Salina Educators. Book giveaways are courtesy of Salina Area United Way.