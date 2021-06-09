Salina, KS

Free Summer Lunches Begin Tuesday

Todd PittengerJune 9, 2021

Free summer lunches will be available in Salina beginning next week.  Grab-and-Go Lunches begin on Tuesday.

According to USD 305, kids can fuel up for fun in the sun by grabbing lunch at one of their eight locations. When it is time to cool off, enjoy a good book and an enlightening virtual activity.

Some of the details include:

  • Grab-and-Go Lunches will be served curbside from June 15 through July 23 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at all sites. All sites will be closed on July 5 and 6.
  • Free meals to all children ages 1-18.
  • Adult meals cost $5.00.
  • No signup, eligibility, or paperwork required.
  • Children must be present.
  • In the event of a severe weather warning meal sites will close.

 Serving Sites:

  • Central High School – 650 E. Crawford
  • Cottonwood Elementary – 215 S. Phillips
  • Heartland Early Education – 700 Jupiter
  • Heusner Elementary – 1300 Norton
  • Salina Fieldhouse – 140 N. 5th
  • Schilling Elementary – 3121 Canterbury
  • South High – 730 E. Magnolia
  • Sunset Elementary – 1510 W. Republic

Visit www.usd305.com and click on the Summer Food Service Program link to view flyers, menus, activities and other information.

