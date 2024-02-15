Free Subscriptions to Digital Wellness Provider

By Todd Pittenger February 15, 2024

Saline County is continuing a partnership with mental health service provider Cope Notes to offer digital wellness resources to County employees and residents.. The service now offers residents completely free access to its daily text messages of mental health support and positive psychology.

According to the County, This initiative is designed to combat stress, anxiety, and negative thoughts, reinforcing our commitment to the mental well-being of the community.

To sign up for Cope Notes, go to this link and enter code SALIKSx23P.

“We believe in the importance of mental health. We want to ensure our residents have access to the resources they need to stay healthy and thriving,” said Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller. “In my own personal experience with Cope Notes, I have found that the right messages seem to come at exactly the right time. It has been an uplifting experience for me, and I am thrilled we get to continue this service to our residents. ”

For more information about Cope Notes please visit CopeNotes.com.

With low in-person attendance in mental health programs, Cope Notes aims to address the need for digital solutions that maintain consistent communication with individuals seeking preventative care, as well as those reluctant to engage with providers altogether.
Cope Notes provides individuals with randomly timed messages containing anything from psychology facts to exercises and journaling prompts. Every subscriber’s text sequence is unique so that no two users ever receive the same message at the same time. Each Cope Notes text must first undergo a thorough review process by a panel of peer-support advocates and mental health professionals, in order to ensure that the messages will have a positive effect on the subscriber’s health. The ultimate goal of the service is to train the brain to disrupt negative thoughts and promote a more positive pattern of thinking.
While Cope Notes encourages members to reply to text messages, it does not offer real-time conversations, but rather encourages members to use replies as an anonymous, confidential journal. A person in crisis can text the word “HELP” to connect with a crisis counselor at the Crisis Text Line.
Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Cope Notes’ implementation in Saline County comes at a time when the stressors and complications of adapting to COVID-19 have amplified the need for digital solutions that maintain consistent communication with individuals seeking preventative care, as well as those reluctant to engage with providers altogether.