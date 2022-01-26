Salina, KS

Free State Celebration on Saturday

Jeff GarretsonJanuary 26, 2022

The deep history, people and the roots of Kansas will be celebrated this Saturday at the Smoky Hill Museum as the Sunflower State turns 161 years old this weekend.

Nona Miller, Education Coordinator at the Museum joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to not only preview the event but also look at the importance of keeping our history alive and well.

 

Reservations are required. Go to www.smokyhillmuseum.org to make your reservation. Use the link at the top of the page. Space is limited.

Visitors will be able to try their hand at a few activities pioneers would have done like churning butter or shelling corn. You can see how yarn is spun with Jerri Drummond.

There will also be make and take crafts.

Everything’s free, at the Kansas Day Open House and Birthday Bash Saturday, January 29th from 1:00-4:00 at the Smoky Hill Museum.

Kansas entered the union as the 34th state on January 29th, 1861. Kansas Day has been celebrated around the state since 1877. Kansas Day is not a public holiday, but it is a state-wide observation.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

