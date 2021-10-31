Free Small Business Training Event Planned

A free in-person small business training event is planned in Salina. Area residents and business owners located in North Central Kansas are invited to attend a free informational session on small business succession

planning.

The training is scheduled at the Visit Salina Annex on Thursday, November 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The North Central Regional Planning Commission (NCRPC) is hosting the event. It is available and free for residents, businesses and nonprofits located in the NCRPC 12-county service area — including the counties of Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Marshall, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic, Saline and Washington.

Rick Feltenberger, Regional Director of the Kansas Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Fort Hays State

University, will lead the session.

The workshop is intended to grow awareness of the importance of succession planning for small business owners in the region. Small business succession planning helps ensure that communities retain their core businesses and that owners are prepared for the next chapter in their life. There will be time for questions and answers from participants following the presentation.

The session is free, but advance registration is required. A minimum of five participants are needed to hold this session. To learn more and to register, visit www.ncrpc.org/resources/trainings.

_ _ _

A course description and link to register is available here: https://www.ncrpc.org/event/succession-planning-salina/.

A Facebook event has also been created on the NCRPC Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/ncrpcbeloit