Free screenings filled up fast in 2024 and the Tammy Walker Cancer Center is announcing that they will have two free skin cancer and prostate cancer screenings again this year.

Last year’s screenings filled up so health officials are encouraging anyone who is interested to sign up early. The free skin cancer and prostate cancer screenings will be held at Tammy Walker Cancer Center on Saturday, October 4th and October 11th. Both events will run from 9:00am to 12:00pm. There is no cost for the screenings, but appointments are required. Individuals do not have to live in Saline County to attend the screenings. Attached is a flyer with more information on the screenings.