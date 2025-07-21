Free screenings filled up fast in 2024 and the Tammy Walker Cancer Center is announcing that they will have two free skin cancer and prostate cancer screenings again this year.
Last year’s screenings filled up so health officials are encouraging anyone who is interested to sign up early. The free skin cancer and prostate cancer screenings will be held at Tammy Walker Cancer Center on Saturday, October 4th and October 11th. Both events will run from 9:00am to 12:00pm. There is no cost for the screenings, but appointments are required. Individuals do not have to live in Saline County to attend the screenings. Attached is a flyer with more information on the screenings.Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer found in both men and women. People of all ages should have moles and other unusual skin changes evaluated by a professional.Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in American men behind lung cancer. The prostate cancer screening is for men ages 55 to 69 and includes a PSA blood test and physical exam. Prior to testing men will have the opportunity to consult with a urologist to help decide if the screening is appropriate and desirable.A huge thank you to the Masonic Cancer Alliance and Salina Lodge #60 for helping us make these free screenings available to our community.