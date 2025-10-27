Free Session to Address Aging Issues

Kansans who are aging, their families, and those who provide care or support are invited to to be part of a free educational session.

According to OCCK, they will host “The Power of Advocacy: From Awareness to Action” on Thursday, November 6th, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at OCCK, 1710 W. Schilling Rd., Salina, or virtually via Zoom.

This month’s discussion is designed specifically for Older Kansans, as well as the people who support them — family members, caregivers, friends, and professionals.

Led by Rocky Nichols, Executive Director of the Disability Rights Center of Kansas (DRC), the session will focus on how recent and upcoming changes in Kansas law may impact independence, care options, and everyday life as people age. Attendees will learn about their rights, how to advocate for themselves or someone they support, and where to find reliable information and resources.

To request accommodations, access Zoom links, or let us know you plan to attend, visit: https://occk.com/2025/10/14/power-of-advocacy-kansas-2025/

This event is part of OCCK’s ongoing Power of Advocacy series and is made possible through support from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services.