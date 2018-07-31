Free School Supplies Available

Local law enforcement officers and firefighters are teaming up with Walmart in Salina to give students in need a boost in their backpacks.

Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Salina Police Department officers and members of Salina Fire Department will be on hand Saturday, August 11th to hand out free back to school supplies at Walmart, located at 2900 S. 9th Street.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, certified technicians will also be there to inspect car seats on site for parents who want to make sure their children are secured properly and legally.

Free car seats are also available to those who qualify.

The end of summer event is Saturday, August 11th from 9am to 2pm at Salina’s Walmart, 2900 S. 9th Street.