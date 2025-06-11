Free River Festival Transportation Available

Salina Area public transportation will be offering free rides and extended hours, to and from and in and around the Smoky Hill River Festival.

According to OCCK Transportation, any passengers with a River Festival wristband, that ride CityGo or Paratransit vehicles, will be allowed to ride for free on Thursday, June 12th, Friday, June 13th, or Saturday, June 14th, 2025.

CityGo passengers must show the drivers their wristbands when they board the buses. Paratransit riders must tell the dispatcher they have River Festival wristbands when they schedule their rides.

Additional hours have been added to CityGo’s schedule to accommodate River Festival hours as well. The Blue Route will run until 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 12th, Friday, June 13th, and Saturday, June 14th, 2025.

From 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Blue Route will pick up passengers at the normal stops at the Oakdale Park north entrance, the Oakdale Park east entrance, the Kenwood Park foot bridge, and Kenwood Cove. The driver will then take passengers to stops that they request on any route.

OCCK will also be operating an accessible, air-conditioned shuttle bus between the Tony’s Pizza Event Center parking lot shuttle stops and the Festival grounds from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, and then 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.