Free Rides to Salina Family Healthcare Center

Access to medical appointments in Salina and the surrounding area just got a little easier.

According to OCCK Transportation, rides are available at no charge to OCCK’s Regional Paratransit passengers going to and from Salina Family Healthcare Center, 651 E. Prescott, or the Salina Family Eye Care Center, 2676 Planet Avenue, through a partnership between OCCK Transportation and the Center.

Qualified passengers within OCCK’s transportation service area can schedule a ride with Regional Paratransit during normal operating hours by calling 785.826.1583 and pressing option 4.

“Salina Family Healthcare Center is excited to partner with OCCK Transportation to break down barriers to healthcare for area citizens. We know that lack of transportation is one of the greatest obstacles to visiting our health center, and OCCK Transportation is a vital link for our community’s health and wellbeing,” said Dr. Robert Kraft, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Salina Family Healthcare Center.