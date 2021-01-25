Salina, KS

Free Rides to COVID-19 Vaccination Sites to be Available

Todd PittengerJanuary 25, 2021

Free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites in Salina will soon be available.

According to OCCK Transportation, they are hoping to help increase access to the COVID-19 vaccination by offering free rides to vaccination sites by the general public starting February 1st.

A free one-day pass to CityGo or 81 Connection will be offered to each passenger that is on his or her way to or from a vaccination site starting February 1st. Passengers must tell the driver that they are going to a vaccination site.  In Salina, that location is in the Central Mall in the prior JC Penney’s location (Red Stop 17 or Yellow Stop 29).  Other sites are eligible as well.

Paratransit riders that are going to a vaccination site will also receive a free ride.  Paratransit rides must be scheduled by 4 p.m. the day before.

“Transportation should not be an obstacle for receiving the COVID-19 vaccination,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for OCCK.  “By offering this free pass, we hope to help more people reach the vaccination sites and receive the shot.”

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives.  OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, City of Abilene public transportation and the newest program, KanConnect.

For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com.  For more information about CityGo and OCCK Transportation, visit www.salinacitygo.com. Or, contact the OCCK Transportation Center at 785-826-1583.

