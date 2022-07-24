Salina, KS

Free Rides to Back to School Events

Todd PittengerJuly 24, 2022

Free transportation is available to some upcoming back to school events in Salina including enrollment and the back to school fair.

According to OCCK Transportation, Salina CityGo, will be providing free rides to families attending the USD 305 Enrollment and the Back to School Fair on Tuesday, July 26th.

Enrollment is from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and the Back to School Fair is from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford.

Passengers will just need to tell the driver that they are going to Enrollment and/or the Back to School Fair.  Central High School is stop #40 on the Blue Route.  Buses will be at that stop at :50 after each hour during regular hours (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.) and at :20 each hour during peak hours (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

