Free Rides to Back to School Events

Free transportation is available to some upcoming back to school events in Salina including enrollment and the back to school fair.

According to OCCK Transportation, Salina CityGo, will be providing free rides to families attending the USD 305 Enrollment and the Back to School Fair on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023.

Enrollment is from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and the Back to School Fair is from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford. Passengers will just need to tell the driver that they are going to Enrollment and/or the Back to School Fair. Central High School is stop #40 on the Blue Route. Buses will be at that stop at :50 after each hour during regular hours (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.) and at :20 each hour during peak hours (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.