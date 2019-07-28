Free Rides Available to Back to School Fair

Free rides will be available to an event where free school supplies will be distributed.

Salina CityGo, will be providing free rides to families attending the Back to School Fair this coming Friday, August 2nd.

Passengers will just need to tell the driver that they are going to the Back to School Fair. The best stop to use is stop #41 on the Red Route (N. Ohio Crosswalk). Buses will be at that stop at :46 after each hour during regular hours (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.) and at :16 each hour during peak hours (12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

The Back to School Fair will be held at Lakewood Middle School, 1135 E. Lakewood Circle, from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.