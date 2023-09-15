Salina USD 305 is making it possible to take a free, practice GED test.

According to the School District, Salina Adult Education Center, USD 305, is part of a national network of literacy organizations offering adult education and family literacy programs to help Americans gain the basic literacy skills they need to be employable in today’s tough economy.

According to the National Coalition for Literacy, over 40 million adults in the U.S. cannot read above a 3rd grade level, and nearly 63 million cannot do 4th grade math. One in five adults have trouble reading communications from their children’s teachers. One in three adults have difficulty creating a household budget. One in four adults have trouble navigating websites and using digital tools at work. And among immigrants, only half are proficient in English.

September 17 through 23 is Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, and it is important for the Salina community understand the importance of adult education. In recognition of Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, the SAEC team will host two afternoons where they will be providing free GED Practice tests to those in need of completing their GED and sample GED practice tests for the public who would like to see what the GED exams are like. Monday, September 18 and Thursday, September 21, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm, anyone is welcome to come take a free practice GED test. Please call the center to reserve a spot at 785.309.4660. Each participant should plan for approximately 1 hour or less.

“A community’s most rich resource to assist adults to gain skills and credentials to improve employment and stabilize lives is an adult education center.” said Kelly Mobray, Director of Adult Education of Salina Adult Education Center “Our services allow adults to gain or improve the reading, writing, math and language skills they need to take their lives in new directions and to contribute even more to their communities.”

NCL shares that adults who participate in adult education programs have higher incomes, resulting in more spending and higher tax revenue for their community. They have better health outcomes, leading to greater workplace productivity and a reduction in community health care costs. “If you are aware of someone in your community, a friend, family member or co-worker that needs to be connected with our center for services, please encourage them or bring them in yourself.” said Mobray. “Help someone who needs the tools in their toolbox and empower them to take the next step. SAEC has a team ready and waiting to help them earn a high school diploma, prepare for college classes or improve their English skills!”