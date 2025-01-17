Free One-Day Dental Service for Kids Coming February

Salina Dental Arts will be providing a free, one-day dental care service for kids this coming February.

On Friday, February 7th, Salina Dental Arts is offering free oral cancer screenings, professional cleanings and education for kids, ages 3-12. According to Salina Dental Arts, children must be between the ages of 3-12, with all necessary paperwork turned in no later than January 31st.

This service is part of the Give Kids a Smile (GKAS) program, which is an ADA Foundation program that brings dentists and other volunteers together to provide screenings, cleanings and education to undeserved children throughout the United States. GKAS, launched nationally in 2003 as a one day event in February and has grown since, serving approximately 350,000 to 400,000 children each year. Across the nation this year, there will be an estimated 1,500 events where nearly 40,000 dentists, dental team members and other volunteers come together for GKAS. To learn more about GKAS go to https://www.adafoundation.org/give-kids-a-smile/about-give-kids-a-smile

Salina Dental Arts are currently taking patients by appointment and you do so from 7:30 am – 3:00 pm, Monday – Friday on 1829 S Ohio St.

You can also contact their office at 785-823-2472 to schedule your child. For more information visit their website https://salinadentalarts.com/

Photos by Salina Dental Arts