Free Luncheon Event For Veterans

A luncheon event for veterans is planned in Junction City on Wednesday.

Vetrepreneurship: Principles for veterans to launch and grow successful businesses will be the topic of discussion of the event presented by the Concerned Veterans for America Foundation.

According to the organization, the free lunch will offer an “exciting opportunity for veterans and their families on how they can launch and grow businesses in Kansas.” They hope to be a support and advocate for veteran owned businesses through this training event.

Registration to the free luncheon event is required.

The mission of the Concerned Veterans for America Foundation is to: empower veterans, military families, and concerned Patriots with the tools they need to champion the principles of a free society; educate the military community on the benefits of laws and policies that preserve and advance the freedoms they fought to protect; and, connect veterans with the available resources that will assist them to live healthy and prosperous lives at home.