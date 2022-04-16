Free Living Will Guidance Available

National Healthcare Decisions Day is observed annually in April and is aimed at increasing the number of Americans who have completed an advance directive – also known as a living will.

In recognition of it, Hospice of Salina is providing free copies of a workbook called Five Wishes to the public to help guide people and their loved ones having discussions about the choices that should be made if a serious health condition arises.

According to the organization, you can call Hospice of Salina at 785-825-1717 to have a free copy of Five Wishes mailed to you.

“Completing an advance directive is a gift people can give to their loved ones,” said Rebecca Hansen, Hospice of Salina Clinic Manager. “Having clear goals when faced with a medical crisis eases some of the anxiety families experience. Families don’t have to guess what their loved one would want them to do if advance directives are already formed,” Hansen said. “It reduces guilt and can bring comfort to families knowing they honored their loved ones wishes.”

For more information on advance directives, or to have a speaker from Hospice of Salina present information to your group on the topic, call Hospice of Salina at 785-825-1717.