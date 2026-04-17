Free Landfill, Spring Spruce Up Saturday

In conjunction with spring spruce up, the City of Salina is offering a free landfill day Saturday.

A large turnout is expected, and delays are possible. Visitors are asked to follow staff directions, obey posted signage, remain on approved roadways, and use caution. Removing landfill property, including items disposed of by others, is strictly prohibited.

The landfill will not accept automobiles, batteries, corrosive, explosive, flammable, hazardous, liquid (including paint), reactive, or toxic waste; machinery; storage tanks; vehicle or equipment wreckage; or items containing Freon.

The following items will be accepted but are subject to standard tipping fees for both residential and commercial customers:

Brick, concrete, rock, and other aggregates

Commercial loads

Roofing and other construction materials

Boats, sheds, trailers, and tires

Waste requiring a Special Waste Permit from the Kansas

A listing of fees may be viewed on the City’s website: salina-ks.gov/landfill.

The landfill will close promptly at 2:00 p.m., and no vehicles will be permitted entry after closing, even if a line remains. Normal business hours and fees will resume on Monday, April 20.

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Spring Spruce Up Details / Volunteer Information