Free Landfill Event Planned

According to the city, free residential trash disposal for all Saline County residents at the Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill on Saturday, October 8th. Customers must have a Saline County license plate on their vehicle for free disposal. Vehicles from other counties will be required to pay normal tipping fees. Commercial waste haulers will be given priority (standard rates apply).

Customers are encouraged to use caution at all times, follow staff instructions, obey all signs, stay on approved roadways and be prepared for delays, as a line is expected to form during this event and the number of customers will be limited at the disposal site and convenience area. Removal of any landfill property, including waste from other customers, is strictly prohibited.