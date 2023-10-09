Free Landfill Event Planned

Customers are encouraged to use caution at all times, follow staff instructions, obey all signs, stay on approved roadways and be prepared for delays. A line is expected to form during this event and the number of customers will be limited at the disposal site and convenience area. Removal of any landfill property, including waste from other customers, is strictly prohibited.

Items not accepted at the landfill include automobiles, batteries, corrosive waste, explosives, flammable waste, hazardous waste, liquid waste (including paint), machinery, reactive waste, storage tanks, toxic waste and vehicle or equipment wreckage.

Items accepted, but still subject to applicable tipping fees for all commercial and residential customers include brick, concrete, rock, other aggregates, commercial loads (including waste from residents that is anything other than normal household trash), Freon containing items (Freon removal certification required), roofing & other construction materials, boats, sheds, trailers, tires and waste requiring a Special Waste Permit from the KDHE. A listing of fees may be viewed on the City’s website: salina-ks.gov/landfill.

The landfill will close promptly at 2 p.m. Customers will not be permitted entrance after closing, even if a line is still present. Normal business hours and fess will resume on Monday October 16th.