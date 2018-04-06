Free Landfill Day Later This Month

The City of Salina will offer free residential refuse disposal at the Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill, 4292 Burma Road, for all Saline County residents on Saturday, April 21 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Residents must have a Saline County license plate on their vehicle for free disposal. Vehicles with tags other than Saline County will be required to pay normal landfill tipping fees.

Items that are accepted without charge as part of Free Landfill Day include:

• Appliances

• Cardboard

• Clothing

• Common household trash

• Food products

• Furniture

• Paper products

• Plastics

• Scrap metal

• Yard waste

Items that are accepted with a fee (including on Free Landfill Day) include:

• Asbestos

• Batteries

• Brick, concrete, or rock

• Dirt or contaminated soil

• Freon-containing items (Freon removal certification required)

• Roofing and other construction materials

• Sheds, trailers, or boats

• Storage tanks

• Tires (rates applied by size)

• Waste requiring a Special Waste Permit from the KDHE

(permit required prior to disposal)

Items that are not accepted at the landfill include:

• Automobiles

• Hazardous waste

• Large machinery, vehicles, or equipment wreckage

• Liquid waste

Additional information:

• Commercial waste haulers will be given priority. All commercial standard rates apply.

• Help keep our community clean and litter-free by covering all loads.

• Be prepared for delays. A line is expected to form during this event, and the number of customers will be limited at the disposal site and convenience area.

• Enter the landfill from the north (Waterwell Road).

• Customers may not remove any landfill property (including the waste from others).

• Be vigilant and use caution.

• Follow all instructions from staff.

• Obey warning and directional signs.

• Stay on approved landfill roadways.

• Use caution near trucks/equipment.

Do not dispose of:

• Explosives

• Flammable waste

• Hazardous waste

• Toxic or reactive waste

Landfill fees

Disposal fees are based on the type and weight of materials brought to the landfill. The minimum disposal fee at the landfill is $10 per vehicle for loads up to 580 lbs. Loads of 580 lbs. or more will be $34.50 per ton. There are separate fees for other materials such as tires, dirt, rock, concrete, asbestos, contaminated soil, etc.