Free Health Pop Up Event Planned

A free health pop-up event is planned for later this month.

The Kansas Impact Coalition invites the community to the health event, which is scheduled for Sunday, September 29th. It will be held at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church from 2–4 PM.

The Salina Family Healthcare Center’s mobile unit will be on-site, offering screenings and information about the Purple Card for affordable health care. Attendees will need to contact organizers for exact documents needed in order to complete screening process.

Free lunch and gift cards will be available for a limited number of people. OCCK will be there with bus passes.

Donations are needed now through September 16—gift cards, paper sacks, lunch meat, bread, cheese and healthy snacks and drinks and among items to be collected.

For inquiries and donations contact Salina Family Healthcare Center