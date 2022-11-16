Free Grocery Giveaway Planned

A Salina church will be giving away free groceries this weekend. The Ark Church Salina is planning its 5th Annual Ark Church Grocery Giveaway this Saturday morning.

The church tells KSAL News the grocery giveaway is a drive-through event where people from Salina and surrounding communities receive free groceries. They do not ask for any personal information such as income, address, or even their name.

The first 600 vehicles through the line will receive a substantial amount of food including:

Ground Beef

Pizzas

Chicken Nuggets

Bread

Cereal

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Corn

Potato Chips

The free grocery giveaway is this Saturday morning, November 19th, at Dean Evans Stadium on Markley Road in the south parking lot. It begins at 8:30 and goes until the food is gone.

The church says the goal is to provide food, hope, and joy to people during the holiday season. Their desire is to show the love of Jesus through their actions.

Photo via The Ark Church Salina