Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 36 ° | Lo: 19 °

Free Grocery Giveaway Planned

Todd PittengerNovember 16, 2022

A Salina church will be giving away free groceries this weekend. The Ark Church Salina is planning its 5th Annual Ark Church Grocery Giveaway this Saturday morning.

The church tells KSAL News the grocery giveaway is a drive-through event where people from Salina and surrounding communities receive free groceries. They do not ask for any personal information such as income, address, or even their name.

The first 600 vehicles through the line will receive a substantial amount of food including:

  • Ground Beef
  • Pizzas
  • Chicken Nuggets
  • Bread
  • Cereal
  • Peanut Butter
  • Jelly
  • Corn
  • Potato Chips

The free grocery giveaway is this Saturday morning, November 19th, at Dean Evans Stadium on Markley Road in the south parking lot. It begins at 8:30 and goes until the food is gone.

The church says the goal is to provide food, hope, and joy to people during the holiday season. Their desire is to show the love of Jesus through their actions.

_ _ _

Photo via The Ark Church Salina

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Free Grocery Giveaway Planned

A Salina church will be giving away free groceries this weekend. The Ark Church Salina is planning ...

November 16, 2022 Comments

Serpan named Freshman of the Year l...

Sports News

November 16, 2022

Bail Call Scam Alert

Kansas News

November 16, 2022

KU Faculty, Staff Plan to Unionize

Kansas News

November 16, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bail Call Scam Alert
November 16, 2022Comments
KU Faculty, Staff Plan to...
November 16, 2022Comments
Icy DUI
November 16, 2022Comments
Community Rallying Around...
November 15, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra