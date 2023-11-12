Free Grocery Giveaway Planned

A Salina church will be giving away free groceries this weekend. The Ark Church Salina is planning its 6th Annual Ark Church Grocery Giveaway this Saturday morning.

The church tells KSAL News the grocery giveaway is a drive-through event where people from Salina and surrounding communities receive free groceries. They do not ask for any personal information such as income, address, or even their name.

Vehicles through the line will receive a substantial amount of food including:

Chicken

Ground Beef

Potatoes

Cereal

Pizzas

Other Assorted Food Items

The free grocery giveaway is this Saturday morning, November 18th, at Dean Evans Stadium on Markley Road in the south parking lot. It begins at 8:30 and goes until the food is gone.

You must have a vehicle to receive food.

The church says the goal is to provide food, hope, and joy to people during the holiday season. Their desire is to show the love of Jesus through their actions.

Photo via The Ark Church Salina