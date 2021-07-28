Free Fundraising Course For Area Nonprofits

Training is available to help hone fundraising skills for those who are involved with non-profit organizations.

According to the Dane Hansen Foundation, board and staff members of nonprofit organizations in Northwest Kansas have an opportunity in August to improve their fundraising skills.

The Foundation is offering access to a four-part virtual course entitled “Raise Money: The Guide to Unapologetic Fundraising for Your Nonprofit” at no cost to any board or staff member of a nonprofit organization in the 26 counties it serves. A one-hour virtual coaching session will be held at 1:30 p.m. every Thursday in August. In addition, participants will have access to a library of fundraising videos full of tips and ideas that are practical and easy to implement.

The course and videos are by Nancy Jackson and Jenna Goodman, founders of Generous Change, a Lawrence-based company focused on assisting all kinds of nonprofit organizations and universities with fundraising.

The course will include a total of 20 videos, each with a “Do One Thing!” challenge. Jackson and Goodman will share new tools and tweaks to existing practices to make fundraising more fun and more effective. During the interactive coaching sessions, the two will answer questions and suggest solutions for tough fundraising challenges.

Module 1 covers fundraising fundamentals and how to make time for fundraising. Module 2 is about the art of conversation with donors. Module 3 addresses how to ask for support from different types of donors. Module 4 covers the need to plan and persist and includes step-by-step instructions for creating an annual fundraising plan.

Participants will also have ongoing access to the library of videos that address questions about development and working with donors.

Jackson and Goodman have a combined 30 years of fundraising experience. As staff and volunteers, they have personally raised more than $70 million for arts, education, and environmental causes.

To learn more, visit danehansenfoundation.org.

To participate, sign up at danehansenfoundation.org/raise-money.