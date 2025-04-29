Free Fishing, State Park Entrance Days

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is planning several Free Fishing and Free State Park Entrance days.
According to the agency, the Free Fishing Days are June 7th and 8th. On those days, anyone can fish by legal means without a Kansas fishing license. All length and creel limits still apply.
All Kansas State Parks will also offer free entrance on Saturday, May 3. Camping fees still apply.
Along with these statewide events, several park-specific Free Entrance Days are planned which align with local events and programs designed to engage families, outdoor enthusiasts, and newcomers to Kansas state parks. These dates are as follows:
- May 11 – Wilson State Park
- May 17 – Milford State Park
- June 7 – Cheney State Park
- June 7 – El Dorado State Park
- June 7 – Prairie Dog State Park
- June 7 – Elk City State Park
- June 7 – Glen Elder State Park
- June 14 – Cedar Bluff State Park
- June 14 – Historic Lake Scott State Park
- June 14 – Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park
- July 4 – Cross Timbers State Park
- August 16 – Hillsdale State Park
- August 23 – Tuttle Creek State Park
- September 7 – Lovewell State Park
- September 21 – Webster State Park
- September 27 – Clinton State Park
- September 27 – Crawford State Park
- September 27 – Fall River State Park
- October 11 – Eisenhower State Park
- October 11 – Meade State Park
- October 25 – Kanopolis State Park
- October 25 – Perry State Park
- October 25 – Pomona State Park
- October 25 – Sand Hills State Park
For more information about Kansas state parks, fishing opportunities, and upcoming events, visit ksoutdoors.com.