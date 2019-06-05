Free Festival Bus Rides

OCCK, Inc. Transportation, including Salina CityGo, will be offering free rides and extended hours to patrons of the Smoky Hill River Festival.

Any passengers with a River Festival button, that ride CityGo or Paratransit vehicles, will be allowed to ride for free on Thursday, June 13th, Friday, June 14th or Saturday, June 15th, 2019.

CityGo passengers must show the drivers their buttons when they board the buses. Paratransit riders must tell the dispatcher they have River Festival buttons when they call to schedule their rides.

Additional hours have been added to CityGo’s schedule to accommodate River Festival hours as well. The Blue Route will run until 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13th, Friday, June 14th and Saturday, June 15th, 2019.

From 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Blue Route will pick up passengers at the normal stops at the Oakdale Park north entrance, the Oakdale Park east entrance, the Kenwood Park foot bridge, and Kenwood Cove. The driver will then take passengers to stops that they request on any route.

“We are pleased to offer this service to River Festival patrons,” said Claire Mullen, Mobility Manager. “The Festival is such a fun time for Salina and we want to make sure people are able to get to the park and stay as long as they want. And by offering free rides, we hope to encourage people to park a little bit further away and ride the bus in to help with the traffic congestion.”

For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com. For more information about CityGo and OCCK Transportation, visit www.salinacitygo.com. Or, contact the OCCK Transportation Center at 785-826-1583.