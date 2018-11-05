Free Election Day Transportation

Free transportation to polling places will be available in Salina on election day Tuesday.

OCCK Transportation and Salina CityGo are hoping to help increase voter turnout on Election Day by offering free rides to the general public.

A free one-day pass to CityGo will be offered to each passenger that is on his or her way to or from a polling place on Tuesday, November 6, 2017, Election Day. Passengers must tell the driver that they have voted or will vote in order to receive the pass. Paratransit riders that vote will also receive a free ride. Paratransit rides must be scheduled by 4 p.m. the day before.

“Transportation should not be an obstacle for exercising the right to vote, “said Claire Mullen, Mobility Manager for OCCK. “By offering this free pass on Election Day, we hope to help more people reach their polling place and cast their votes.”

CityGo will operate normal routes and schedules on Election Day. Buses run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com. For more information about CityGo, visit www.salinacitygo.com. Or, contact the OCCK Transportation Center at 785-826-1583.