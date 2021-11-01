Free Election Day Transportation

Free transportation to polling places will be available in Salina on election day Tuesday.

OCCK Transportation and Salina CityGo are hoping to help increase voter turnout on Election Day by offering free rides to the general public.

According to OCCK, they are hoping to help increase voter turnout on Election Day by offering free rides to the general public on all services. A free one-day pass to CityGo or 81 Connection will be offered to each passenger that is on his or her way to or from a polling place on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Election Day. Passengers must tell the driver that they have voted or will vote in order to receive the pass.

Paratransit riders, including City of Abilene and GoConcordia, that vote will also receive a free ride to a polling place. Paratransit rides must be scheduled by 4 p.m. the day before.

“Transportation should not be an obstacle for exercising the right to vote, “said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for OCCK. “By offering this free pass on Election Day, we hope to help more people reach their polling place and cast their votes.”

All services will operate normal routes and schedules on Election Day.