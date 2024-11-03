Free Election Day Rides

Free rides to polling places in Salina and around the area will be available on Tuesday.

According to OCCK Transportation, free rides to the general public will be available on all services, including CityGo, regional paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, 81 Connection and KanConnect, on Election Day, Tuesday.

OCCK normally offers free rides on Election Day each year to help increase voter turnout.

“We are excited to provide free rides again for Election Day and as a way to celebrate Mobility Week,” said Trell Grinter, Transportation Director for OCCK. “It’s a great opportunity for people to experience public transit and increase their mobility choices.”

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, GoAbilene public transportation, GoConcordia public transportation, and the newest program, KanConnect.

For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com. For more information about CityGo and OCCK Transportation, visit www.salinacitygo.com. Or, contact the OCCK Transportation Center at 785-826-1583.

More information on how to participate in this year’s Mobility Week is available at https://ksrides.org/mobility-week/

More information about the state’s Mobility Managers can be found at https://ksrides.org/our-team/