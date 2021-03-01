Free document destruction will be available across the area during the first week of March.

According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, they will mark National Consumer Protection Week with free document destruction events throughout the state.

The office will sponsor free document destruction at eight locations throughout the state from March 1-March 6, which is National Consumer Protection Week. Securely shredding personal documents is an important step toward preventing identity theft.

The schedule of events for the week is as follows:

Hutchinson

Salina

Hays

Manhattan

Marysville

El Dorado

Burlington

Lawrence

Leavenworth

Topeka

Consumers are asked to limit their documents for destruction to three small bags or boxes. Documents will be securely transported to the shredding facility for safe destruction by certified shredding companies.

For more information, visit www.InYourCornerKansas.org or call 1-800-432-2310.