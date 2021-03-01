Salina, KS

Free Document Destruction Events

Todd PittengerFebruary 28, 2021

Free document destruction will be available across the area during the first week of March.

According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, they will mark National Consumer Protection Week with free document destruction events throughout the state.

The office will sponsor free document destruction at eight locations throughout the state from March 1-March 6, which is National Consumer Protection Week. Securely shredding personal documents is an important step toward preventing identity theft.

The schedule of events for the week is as follows:

Hutchinson

March 01, 2021 11:00 AM – March 01, 2021 1:00 PM
Salina

March 01, 2021 4:00 PM – March 01, 2021 6:00 PM
Hays

March 02, 2021 11:00 AM – March 02, 2021 1:00 PM
Manhattan

March 03, 2021 11:00 AM – March 03, 2021 1:00 PM
Marysville

March 03, 2021 4:00 PM – March 03, 2021 6:00 PM
El Dorado

March 04, 2021 11:00 AM – March 04, 2021 1:00 PM
Burlington

March 04, 2021 4:00 PM – March 04, 2021 6:00 PM
Lawrence

March 05, 2021 11:00 AM – March 05, 2021 1:00 PM
Leavenworth

March 05, 2021 4:00 PM – March 05, 2021 6:00 PM
Topeka

March 06, 2021 9:00 AM – March 06, 2021 12:00 PM

Consumers are asked to limit their documents for destruction to three small bags or boxes. Documents will be securely transported to the shredding facility for safe destruction by certified shredding companies.

For more information, visit www.InYourCornerKansas.org or call 1-800-432-2310.

