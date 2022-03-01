Salina, KS

Free Document Destruction Events Planned

March 1, 2022

Free document destruction will be available across the area during the first week of March.

According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, they will mark National Consumer Protection Week with free document destruction events throughout the state.

The office will sponsor free document destruction at 10 locations throughout the state from March 7-March 12, which is National Consumer Protection Week. Securely shredding personal documents is an important step toward preventing identity theft.

The schedule of events for the week is as follows:

Monday, March 7 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Manhattan
CiCo Park Swimming Pool, Wreath Ave. & Robinson Dr.
4 – 6 p.m. Salina
Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway
Tuesday, March 8 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Newton
Chisholm Trail Center, 601 SE 36th St.
     
4 – 6 p.m. Emporia

Bowyer Community Building, U.S. Highway 50 & Industrial Road
     
Wednesday, March 9 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Dodge City
Civic Center, 2110 1st Ave.
     
Thursday, March 10 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Hays

Sternberg Museum, 3000 Sternberg Dr.
     
  4 – 6 p.m. Hutchinson

Kansas State Fairgrounds, Gate 3, W. 23rd and N. Main St.
     
Friday, March 11 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Lawrence
Rock Chalk Park, 100 Rock Chalk Ln.
     
  4 – 6 p.m. Leavenworth
Haymarket Square, 7th St. & Cherokee St.
     
Saturday, March 12 9 a.m. – Noon Topeka
Judicial Center Parking Lot, SW 12th & Van Buren Sts.

 

Consumers are asked to limit their documents for destruction to three small bags or boxes. Documents will be securely transported to the shredding facility for safe destruction by certified shredding companies.

For more information, visit www.InYourCornerKansas.org or call 1-800-432-2310.

