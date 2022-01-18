Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 59 ° | Lo: 37 °

Free COVID Tests Available Beginning Wednesday

Todd PittengerJanuary 18, 2022

A federal government website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders this week on Wednesday.

Every home in the U.S. can soon order  free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests will be completely free, there are no shipping costs and you don’t need to enter a credit card number.

The free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov.

Officials say says tests will typically ship via the U.S. Postal Service within 7-12 days of ordering.  Given the shipping and process times, Americans will need to request the tests well before they meet federal guidelines for requiring a test.

Shipments from covidtests.gov will initially be limited to four rapid tests per residential address, no matter the number of occupants.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Free COVID Tests Available Beginnin...

A federal government website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting or...

January 18, 2022 Comments

Driver Killed in Crash With Train

Top News

January 18, 2022

Indoor Track continues season at Wa...

Sports News

January 17, 2022

Agbaji Named Big 12 Player of the W...

Sports News

January 17, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Remembering MLK on KSAL
January 17, 2022Comments
KSU Hosted one of MLKR...
January 16, 2022Comments
Reduced Public Transporta...
January 16, 2022Comments
Schools Address Growing B...
January 16, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices