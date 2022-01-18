Free COVID Tests Available Beginning Wednesday

A federal government website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders this week on Wednesday.

Every home in the U.S. can soon order free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests will be completely free, there are no shipping costs and you don’t need to enter a credit card number.

The free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov.

Officials say says tests will typically ship via the U.S. Postal Service within 7-12 days of ordering. Given the shipping and process times, Americans will need to request the tests well before they meet federal guidelines for requiring a test.

Shipments from covidtests.gov will initially be limited to four rapid tests per residential address, no matter the number of occupants.